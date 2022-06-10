Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GHM has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.77.
Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
