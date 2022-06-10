Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Graham by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

