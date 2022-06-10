Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 17,671 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of PJT Partners worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $74.33 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

