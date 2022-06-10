Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 9.3% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of EPAM Systems worth $204,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.64.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $316.60 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.10.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

