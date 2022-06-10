Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,199 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Traeger worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $412,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $13,998,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Traeger alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Traeger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $537.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.