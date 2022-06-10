Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

