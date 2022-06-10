Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 888 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.78.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $470.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.60 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.