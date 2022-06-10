Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 57,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,030,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

