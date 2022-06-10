Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $849.06.

EQIX stock opened at $658.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $705.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $621.34 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.