Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 32,304 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises 0.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of LGI Homes worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LGIH. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

LGIH opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $175.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.