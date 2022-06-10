Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 43,151 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,151 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $11,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 875.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $81.67 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

