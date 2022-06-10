Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 62,095 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,095 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises about 2.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Gildan Activewear worth $63,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,182,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,966,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,570,000 after purchasing an additional 430,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.72 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

