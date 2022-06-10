Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,054 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 2.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.79.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.