Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

