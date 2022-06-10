Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $25.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.41. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.