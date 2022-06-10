Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.82

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.82 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.38). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 110.30 ($1.38), with a volume of 350,812 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The stock has a market cap of £585.01 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.67.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

