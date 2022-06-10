Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.55 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

