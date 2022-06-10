Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

