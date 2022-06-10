Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

DIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

