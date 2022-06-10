Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,086,000 after buying an additional 1,623,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $60,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

WFC opened at $42.67 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.