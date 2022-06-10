Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

