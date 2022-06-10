Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 3,224 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Walmart by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 56,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

