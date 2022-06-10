Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases Shares of 444 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.21.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $556.22 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.