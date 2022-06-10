Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,601,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

