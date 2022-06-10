Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 3,179 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

