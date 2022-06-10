Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,146 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $153.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.