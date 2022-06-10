Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $37.91. 4,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,949. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,099 shares of company stock worth $22,845,300. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

