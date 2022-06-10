GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of GRWG opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 2.85. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

