Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.29

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

