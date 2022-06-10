GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.