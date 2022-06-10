Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 6.7% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.07. 15,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,768,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
