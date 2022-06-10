Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €8.92 ($9.59) and last traded at €8.92 ($9.59). 74,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.85 ($9.52).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price on Hamborner REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

