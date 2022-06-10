Hamster Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $97,832.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00334526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030857 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

