Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.0625 on Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.13 million and $60,092.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.64 or 0.05906536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00197780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00581582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00607486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00070177 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004244 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,064,894 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

