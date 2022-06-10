Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 628.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 9,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.
About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
