Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

HNVR opened at $21.08 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

