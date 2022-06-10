HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.75 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

