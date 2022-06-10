HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,698,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,565,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. 81,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,670. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

