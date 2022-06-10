HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.45. 27,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.61 and its 200-day moving average is $489.56. The company has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

