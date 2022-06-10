HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $18,273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $5,428,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
