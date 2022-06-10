HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 93,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 607,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,566,206. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

