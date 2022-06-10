HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.14 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.