HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.42 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,106. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.30 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

