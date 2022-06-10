HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

