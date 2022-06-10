HC Wainwright Cuts ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $7.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.79.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

