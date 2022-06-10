HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $88,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.