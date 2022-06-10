Head-To-Head Comparison: Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -45.48% -12.39% -9.81% Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92%

Snowflake has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Datasea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $1.22 billion 34.37 -$679.95 million ($2.11) -63.14 Datasea $170,000.00 221.83 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -5.96

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Snowflake and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 7 22 0 2.65 Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Snowflake presently has a consensus target price of $220.89, suggesting a potential upside of 65.79%. Given Snowflake’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

Snowflake beats Datasea on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

About Datasea (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

