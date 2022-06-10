Head to Head Contrast: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and Velocity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.32 -$8.88 million ($0.29) -21.62 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -1.37% -6.58% -3.46% Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 16 1 0 1.95 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $14.89, suggesting a potential upside of 137.56%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

