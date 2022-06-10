HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.32 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.37. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.