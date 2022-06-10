Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.