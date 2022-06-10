Hess (NYSE:HES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess recently announced three discoveries in the Stabroek block, thereby increasing the block’s gross discovered recoverable resource estimate from 10 billion Boe to 11 billion Boe. The company anticipates multi-billions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. In the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows. However, the company’s massive exposure to debt can affect its financial flexibility. Rising costs and expenses will affect the bottom line. Also, Hess has been persistently generating lower dividend yields than the market over the past few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Hess alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.71.

NYSE HES opened at $126.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $14,006,283 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $16,244,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 79.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,431,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.